As a way to encourage water safety among the locals, the West Virginia Water Festival is once again bringing Safety on the Blue to Hinton on Aug. 4.
The safety course, which is an event held in conjunction with the annual WV Water Festival, will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Hinton’s Bellepoint Park.
Pam Hartwell, a coordinator of the event for three years, emphasized the importance of the course saying, “We live right here in an area surrounded by water. We have three rivers and lots of creeks and streams and with that there have been some deaths. We are just trying to bring awareness to that. Our main goal is to provide water safety to those who live here.”
While the event is meant to be educational and will deal with serious matters, it will be presented to the children who attend in a fun and exciting way.
“There will be free activities and games for the kids,” Hartwell said. “We will also have giveaways, games, face painting, vendors and a question and answer session with the Corps of Engineers.”
Following the water safety course, a a friendly mascot will handout free life jackets to those attending.
According to Hartwell, last year, everyone who needed a life jacket received one — an accomplishment they want to repeat this year.
In previous years, Safety on the Blue was held at Bluestone Lake, but due to traffic issues, as well as an overall lack of space, the event has been moved to Bellepoint Park.
Because of this, Safety on the Blue will be unable to offer boat rides like they have in past years.
Hartwell did mention that the park is a larger space and a more “kid-friendly environment.”
“This is a wonderful event and we always have a great turnout. We are all excited to have a good time and just bring awareness.”
For more information on Safety on the Blue, as well as other events in the festival, visit the West Virginia State Water Festival Facebook page or on their official website at wvstatewaterfestival.wixsite.com/wvstatewaterfestival.