Law enforcement in Raleigh County is looking for a runaway girl named Alexis Wickline.
According to a press release from Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Alexis left her residence on Hoise Road at around 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Alexis is 13 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length brown/blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink pants.
Anyone who has seen Alexis or knows her location is asked to call 999 or Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300.