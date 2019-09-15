Roxy Turner to fill new position as specialist

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center recently named Roxy Turner to fill the newly created position of digital marketing specialist.
“Roxy Turner joins WV SBDC as our first digital marketing specialist,” State Director Debra Martin said in a release. “We created this position to advance our digital marketing expertise to the next level.
“That’s necessary for our mission to equip our West Virginia business clients with the skills and tools they need to succeed.”
The services of the new digital specialist will focus on small-business owners who want to learn how to integrate technology and marketing in the digital space to increase profits and attract more customers, the release said. The specialist will collaborate with the WV SBDC business coach for the client business to outline what needs to be done to reach the client’s objectives.
The WV SBDC business coaches provide confidential, one-on-one consulting with client businesses at no charge.
Turner’s experience includes international business strategies, social media implementation, marketing and communications, the release said. She has held executive, managerial and consultant positions with university programs and private enterprises.