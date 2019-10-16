Rotellini to head Chamber

Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce has appointed Michelle Rotellini as chief executive officer and president.
Since 2017, Rotellini has served as executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia.
She is co-owner of The Dish Cafe, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Daniels.
Rotellini is set to step into the role of Chamber CEO by the first of December, Chamber Search Committee Chairman Richard Jarrell stated in a press release.
"Today, we embark on a new path, with new leadership, with a new leader," Jarrell wrote. "We are very excited about Michelle and her vision of what our Chamber can look like in the future.
“This transition comes at a time when the Chamber will celebrate 100 years of serving our community in 2020 and we will have many opportunities to look back where we’ve been and also look toward an even brighter tomorrow.”
Longtime Chamber CEO Ellen Taylor had announced her retirement in September, after 26 years as CEO.
“Our Chamber has a rich history of results under the leadership of Ellen and her team," Jarrell said. "She leaves a great legacy, and we appreciate everything she has done, and we wish her nothing but the best in her retirement."
Rotellini said Wednesday that she plans to encourage commerce and to attract new people to the region.
“I am very excited about my new role as the President / CEO of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce," said Rotellini. "(Taylor) served our region well by creating an alliance of businesses and individuals committed to serving our area.
"I look forward to continuing her legacy as I lead our Chamber of Commerce into the future, by supporting and encouraging business and commerce and attracting new people to the area.
"I think we can be successful in attracting new people to the area, because of all of our amazing outdoor recreation that we have here," she added.
Rotellini pointed out that the area offers rich opportunities for skiing, mountain biking, trails and golf courses, all of of which are strong economic drivers.
West Virginia University-Institute of Technology, local artisans, new breweries and a strong community of businesses that offer goods and services to visitors are also attractions.
She said she plans to work with Chamber committees and Chamber staff to develop a strategy for promoting commerce.
"I really need to get in, work with all the staff, work with all the committees, work with the board to find out what kind of ideas have they been churning?
"And just be a part of picking out the very best ones and putting some energy into them and seeing what kind of outcomes we can get."
Rotellini will be promoting prosperity of southern West Virginia in her new role. In her last role, she combated poverty.
As executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, Rotellini continued the "Dancing with the Stars" annual fundraiser, growing donations each year. She also helped to forge a partnership between Kroger and United Way to combat childhood hunger, specifically in Mount Hope and Ansted.
"I have enjoyed my time at United Way," said Rotellini on Wednesday. "Everyone in the community has seen my passion and knows how much I love doing the good work they do.
"I think everyone has a lot of mixed emotions today.
"It was a difficult decision to leave, but when looking at the Chamber and knowing there was an opportunity to put that same kind of hard work, those same kind of strategic planning skills to work there and lead that organization into the future, it really compelled me to want to explore the idea.
"I felt like that there is another person out there in the community that can take the helm at United Way and continue what our team has built and what we're doing there, and I felt like it was a better decision for me to go to the Chamber and put my skills to work there."
Rotellini said that the 2020 season of Dancing with the Stars is already in progress and that a strong network of volunteers and supporters will continue the program under new leadership.
"I think enough things are in motion now and that the community loves that event so much that everyone will ensure that it continues and that it's successful," she predicted.
United Way Board of Directors President Jeff Miller issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.
"It is with mixed emotions that we announce the resignation of Michelle Rotellini as executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia," Miller stated. "Michelle’s time with UWSWV has been invaluable to the community.
"She has created many strategies that ensure a strong future for this organization," Miller added. "Under her leadership and guidance, she and our team have established long-term strategies for sustaining the health, education and financial stability for many in southern West Virginia.
"We wish Michelle the very best and know that she will do an excellent job in her new role at the Chamber of Commerce."