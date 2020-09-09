The annual observance of remembering the “Rosie the Riveter” participants in World War II continued Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day throughout the nation — including in Ronceverte at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
The Greenbrier Valley Council of the Knights of Columbus, formerly the Alleghany Highlands Council, continued the tradition by ringing the bells at 1 p.m. , particularly this year in memory of “Rosie the Riveter” Rebecca Lineberry of Alderson, who passed away in this past year.
Around the state, bell ringing were heard in Buckhannon, Cross Lanes, Glenville, Grafton, Huntington, Morgantown, Nitro, St. Albans as well as Ronceverte. However, because of Covid-19, no programs were held as in years past.
Nationally, bell ringing took place at the Liberty Bell, Arlington National Cemetery as well as most military bases.