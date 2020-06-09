With 15 out of 29 precincts reporting, incumbent Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose held a commanding lead as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in pursuit of the Republican Party’s nomination to run for another term in November.
According to unofficial ballot totals, Rose led challenger G Girlonza Scott of White Sulphur Springs by a tally of 2,718 to 1,658. The total also reflects more than 5,300 absentee and early voting ballots.
Now serving his second stint as a commissioner, Rose is a building contractor and lives in Ronceverte.
Scott, a newcomer to the campaign trail, is an auctioneer and Realtor.
Whichever Republican candidate prevails, he will face Democrat Dan Withrow of Ronceverte in November’s general election. Withrow, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination, is a professional home inspector.
•••
Also with 14 precincts yet to be counted, a four-person race for Greenbrier County’s Division 1 Magistrate post found former Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover holding onto a slim lead, with 33.27 percent of the votes.
Stover began his law enforcement career with the Lewisburg PD in 1990 and was promoted to chief 21 years ago. He also founded the city’s D.A.R.E. to Cruz automobile show, which raises funds for the PD’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education effort at Lewisburg Elementary School.
Unofficial totals, with only 10 of 29 precincts reporting show former Sheriff Jim Childers with 27.24 percent, incumbent Magistrate Martha J. Fleshman with 20.57 percent and former Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Williams with 18.92 percent of the vote.
An attorney, Fleshman was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Division 1 Magistrate Doug Beard, effective Jan. 2. Beard resigned in order to launch a run for sheriff.
All of the Division 1 candidates live in Lewisburg.
•••
Two seats were up for election Tuesday on the Greenbrier County Board of Education.
According to early results, again with only 15 of 29 precincts reporting, incumbent board member and retired educator Mary Crickenberger Humphreys of Lewisburg held a lead in a four-person field with 5,217 votes, 37.35 percent of the total. Richard Parker of Alderson was next in line for one of the two seats, with 25.44 percent of the vote.
Banks S. Jesser of Sinks Grove held on to third place with 21.81 percent of the vote, while Andrew P. Utterback of Alderson, stood at 15.41 percent.
•••
With 14 precincts yet to be counted, 41 percent of Greenbrier County’s registered voters had cast a ballot in the primary election, an improvement over the 2016 presidential primary’s 39 percent.
A tally of permitted provisional ballots will be added into the totals during the canvass, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. June 15.
