Jack “Gordie” Roop was reelected to the Raleigh County Board of Education Tuesday night and will be joined by former board president Richard Snuffer, who returns to the board following a three and a half year absence.
According to the unofficial results, Roop received the most votes with 8,060. Snuffer finished second with 7,134 votes, and will take Marsha Smith's place on the board, as she placed third with 6,760 votes.
Other candidates on this year's ballot were Millard "Spanky" Francis who received 3,342 votes and Bill Shrewsbury who garnered 3,848 votes.
Snuffer, who resigned from his post on the board in 2016 due to his full-time job and concerns for his parents' health, has a long history working with the Raleigh County school system.
He served on the board for 14 years, his last 10 years as its president. After caring for his parents, who have since passed, and retiring from his position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he has said he's ready to be back.
Snuffer said his top priority will be to improve the opportunities for children in the county's education system while bringing more transparency to the operations of the board.
“This is a a great night, I’m excited to be back on the Board of Education,” Snuffer said. " It’s humbling and I thank everyone for their support . I look forward to working hard to help Raleigh County provide the best education to all children.”
Roop said he is also eager to serve another term.
"Thanks to the people of Raleigh County for allowing me to continue serving them on the school board," he said following Tuesday's results. "I look forward to continuing to support the success of Raleigh County students and staff during this term."
