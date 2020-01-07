The Greenbrier County city of Ronceverte is seeking a new police chief.
Current Chief J.R. Byer Jr. is resigning the post he has held since 2012 to accept another position with the city, according to city administrator Reba Mohler. Byer will take over from retiring Public Works Department director Sonny Zimmerman sometime around the end of January, Mohler said. The exact title and job description that Byer will operate under are still being finalized, she noted.
When fully staffed, the Ronceverte Police Department employs six officers, but is now getting by with only five, due to one officer being out on medical leave.
Applicants for police chief must have a minimum of eight years’ experience as a law enforcement officer and five years as a supervisor. West Virginia law enforcement officer certification is required, and the successful applicant must live within 10 miles of Ronceverte.
Applications may be picked up at Ronceverte City Hall (182 Main St. W.), between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
