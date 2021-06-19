Mason Miller, a fifth-grader at Ronceverte Elementary, was chosen to be a delegate to the 2021 National Youth Leadership Foundation: Pathways to STEM conference in Washington, D.C., this summer.
Candidates for this opportunity were first nominated by a teacher who recognized scholastic merit and leadership potential, which Miller demonstrates in the classroom, the after-school program, and his community.
Elementary students attending this conference will participate in a variety of opportunities that all focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
Some of the activities Miller will have the opportunity to participate in include building a robot, training as a doctor and investigating a crime scene, all while making new friends and building skills he will use in his future.