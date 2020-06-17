The Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary Gala will "Rock the Mask" with Los Angeles designer and Beckley native Ripley Rader.
The Chamber is inviting guests to dress up and wear their masks with panache, flawlessly capturing the spirit of 2020 and the excitement of a 100th-year gala.
Shortly after stepping to the helm of the Chamber in October, new Chamber President and CEO Michelle Rotellini had announced that the annual Chamber dinner and awards ceremony — the 100th — would be a gala event.
Initially set for May 1, the dinner was planned as a Kentucky Derby theme that would give guests an opportunity to dress up and enjoy live entertainment.
The dinner was the first that Rotellini had planned. Days after she announced the plans in March, the coronavirus pandemic struck, resulting in cancellation of parties around the world — including the 100th Chamber dinner.
Rotellini and her staff responded with "Rock the Mask."
"We came up with this theme because we wanted our event to be an example of how public health and commerce can co-exist prosperously together," said Rotellini on Wednesday. "Protecting our nose and mouth with a face covering will help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which is a necessary component to moving the economy forward."
Rader, who just launched a line of designer face masks, is the perfect entrepreneur to deliver the keynote address.
She launched her ready-to-wear line in L.A. in 2014, with the introduction of her signature jumpsuits and an iconic wide-leg pant. Since then, RR has offered collections of dresses, pants and tops and has gained a following of celebrities, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, comedienne Amy Schumer and S.I. Swimsuit model Kate Upton. Rader's elegant designs have been featured in Forbes, Vogue and InStyle magazine.
"Ripley's dedication to make all women feel fabulous is reflected in her brand's inclusive sizing and most recent passion project, Camp Rocky Road, an empowerment camp for teen girls," the RR website states.
Her most recent contribution of face masks, called "Look Good Do Good" masks, offer some protection against the virus. For every sequin or chambray mask purchased, Rader donates two masks to at-risk patients and essential workers, according to the website. For every "Vote" themed mask that is purchased, Rader donates $2 to When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization that aims to increase voter registration.
She also founded the Million Mask Challenge, an effort that has resulted in volunteer crafters sewing 159,570 masks, as of Wednesday, with a goal of one million, for health care workers who face critical shortages.
"Having Beckley-born fashion designer, Ripley Rader, who created the Million Mask Challenge during the pandemic, as our featured speaker fits in perfectly with our theme.
"We are encouraging all attendees to help us conduct our annual dinner safely by rocking their mask as part of their attire for the evening."
The Chamber will be presenting awards to the Outstanding Young Business Leader Under 40 for excellence in business leadership and community involvement; the Volunteer of the Year for contributions to our community's culture, beautification, family life and healthy living through their volunteerism; the Small Business of The Year to a business who provides a unique or essential service to the area; the 29th recipient of the prestigious Community Leadership Award given annually to the business leader who has most positively impacted the community through their excellence in business leadership, governmental and educational affairs, non-profit involvement and/or community service over their lifetime.
Rader will speak about her journey from West Virginia to Los Angelos.
She will also share how she changed her business by creating the Million Mask Challenge to face the difficulties brought on by Covid-19, Rotellini said.
The Chamber 100th Anniversary "Rock the Mask" Gala, sponsored by Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, is set for Aug. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Tickets are $100 each. Table sponsorships are available.
Rotellini urged guests to RSVP by Aug. 7 to the Chamber by calling 304-252-7328 or via email at chamber@brccc.com.