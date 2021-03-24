Fayette County law enforcement authorities have charged a Robson couple with child neglect, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said.
According to a press release from Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy made contact Tuesday night with a vehicle parked by the Earl Vickers Memorial Bridge in Montgomery. Following an evaluation conducted by a FCSD drug recognition expert, the two adult occupants of the vehicle were discovered to be under the influence of methamphetamines.
Further, a five-year-old child was in the vehicle.
Both of the adults, Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe of Robson, were charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. The driver, Carpenter, was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.