A former Beckley Police Department detective is vying for the mayor’s seat in a race that now has six candidates.
Marvin Robinson of Beckley mailed his notification letter of intent to run as mayor in the May elections to City Hall. The deadline to file was midnight Saturday, but any letter postmarked prior to that deadline was accepted.
He was not immediately available for comment on Monday afternoon.
Robinson will face off against incumbent Rob Rappold, Danielle Stewart, Jim Wills, Tony Martin and Sherry Wade in May.
Jessica Farrish