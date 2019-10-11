Tourism, road construction and flood relief were hot topics discussed within the walls of the small City Hall building in White Sulphur Springs, leaving Rep. Carol Miller to head back to Washington D.C. with a job to do – relay the concerns of the people in her home state.
Miller, a first-term Republican from the 3rd District, visited the town Friday to not only see the sites, but to take part in an economic development roundtable discussion with Greenbrier County government, business leaders and citizens.
Many concerns were raised during the discussion, including one made by White Sulphur Springs City Manager Lloyd Haynes, who believes one of the most detrimental needs in the town, especially in the spring, is road construction.
Haynes, who was also the city's mayor for two terms, mentioned the flood that destroyed much of the area three years ago, and said the city is still in the process of rebuilding. Although they've gotten a lot of help with that, he said they've struggled most with getting assistance for road infrastructure.
"We struggle most with getting monetary donations for paving, so please, keep that in mind if possible. We really need that," Haynes expressed to Miller.
Miller told Haynes the issues with roads is "a tough one, because they are controlled by both federal and stated funds."
"I don't have an answer for that one for you," Miller said. "Hopefully, we pass some sort of bill with transportation and infrastructure soon, but the question is, 'How do we pay for it? Do we raise the gas tax? Or what is the least harmful way? I just don't have that answer right now, but I do know we're going to have to vote to put more money in somehow."
Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher asked Miller for advice on how to diversify the tourism industry in Greenbrier County. She said the county is a major employer for tourism, but needs to find ways to diversify.
"Once you get people here it's easy to recognize how wonderful and beautiful the state is, but it's getting them here, that is the issue," Tincher said.
Miller said Greenbrier County is no longer a "diamond in the rough." She told officials they've earned their spot. With all Greenbrier County has to offer in regards to tourism and bringing people in, it's largely about who you know.
"Everyone here knows each other, if you don't know your neighbor, more than likely you at least know someone they know," Miller said. "If I don't know someone who can do a job, I know someone who knows someone who can do that job.
"Talk to people. Express to every single person what you need, because we will be able to find someone out there who can help you," Miller said. "As long as we're all communicating with one another, then we know where we need to go or where we need to head.
"We want West Virginia to thrive, so diversification is important," Miller said.
Tom Crabtree, manger of the Great Barrel Company in Caldwell in Greenbrier County, expressed to Miller his frustration with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and its lagging efforts to rebuild homes after the flood destroyed much of the town three years ago.
"We've just had an awful experience with HUD," he told Miller. "I'd love to get access with people who we can speak with on what this community has had to deal with with HUD. We've had an awful experience with them and their set up, and it's just not very user friendly."
Crabtree said there had been promises for HUD funds for organizations to help rebuild homes, but then those funds would fall through. He called it a "barrier in communication."
Crabtree said that although Greenbrier County is a large tourism-based county, it's largest contributor is The Greenbrier. For the average West Virginian who can't afford to take their kids to The Greenbrier, it really doesn't help others in the community.
"I know the city is talking about a water park, but I'm not sure when that will begin to take place," he said, "But I just think there needs to be something else in this area for kids and families to use."
