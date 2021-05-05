The Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s Transportation Division will participate in International Roadcheck 2021, conducting commercial vehicle inspections that began at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at locations around the state.
The primary goal of the road check is to increase compliance with safety rules and to remove unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from the roads.
Officers carry out extended, targeted patrols in high traffic and road construction areas to determine whether commercial motor vehicles and drivers are in compliance with state and federal safety regulations.
The emphasis of this year’s road check is on vehicle lighting and hours-of-service compliance. Federal regulations dictate the number of hours drivers of commercial motor vehicles are permitted to work and how long they must wait before returning to the road.