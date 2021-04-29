Road Hog’s BBQ in White Sulphur Springs will welcome the return of warm weather with a “Thaw Out” party from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, serving up a full menu of barbecue favorites and regional and domestic beers on draft.
The party will take place outdoors on the back patio of the eatery at 687 Main St., East, and will include free giveaways, corn hole and live music. Seldom Free will take the stage at noon, followed by Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys at 3 p.m., and finishing up with the Thomas Taylor Band at 6.
Organizers encourage those attending the event to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the music and other activities in anticipation of long wait times for table seating. Social distancing and masking protocols will be observed, according to a media release issued on behalf of Road Hog’s owner, Cross Creek Hospitality.
Members of the ownership team will share announcements during the Thaw Out party about the opening of Big Draft Brewing, The Local Café and Cross Creek on Main, a live music and events space.
All of those Cross Creek Hospitality properties are slated to open next door to Road Hog’s in the former Bowling Hardware building later this spring. Guided tours of the new space will be offered at intervals throughout Saturday’s event.