RMS emergency water project on schedule

Construction to the new Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water source is halfway completed.
The new source is an inactive Sabine mine on property owned by the Upper Laurel Fire Department.
The project is still on schedule to be completed by June 1, according to Mike Goode, county administrator.
Problems began in December when the system's longtime water source, located inside a mine, began to dry up. The intake source was moved to another location within the same mine, but the water supply did not improve.
A temporary water source, located in a stream near the plant, required testing that resulted in a boil water advisory on the system for several weeks.
The boil water advisory has since been lifted and, barring unforeseen circumstances, officials believe the stream source will provide enough water while construction is completed to the Sabine site.
There have been no further issues with the water system, Goode noted.
The Sabine mine will provide plenty of water for the 1,400 customers served by the system as well as reduce construction costs substantially, according to officials.
The Sabine mine will be able to provide an estimated 1.6 billion gallons of water for the system, according to officials.
Funding for the emergency construction project is set to include $472,800 in crisis grant funding from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council contingent upon the project being awarded a $500,000 emergency grant from the West Virginia Rural Water Association, with another $27,200 from the IJDC to cover soft costs, among other funding sources.
Gov. Jim Justice was instrumental in obtaining the emergency funding for the project, Goode said.
The fire department donated the property to the PSD for the project, according to officials.
Additionally, Appalachian Power Company will install a new power source at the Sabine mine at no cost.
The initial source selected as a new permanent water source was an abandoned mine in John McGraw Hollow. However, the prohibitive costs of installing a new power source at the site as well as ongoing right-of-way issues were stalling the project, officials said.
Costs to get electricity to that initial John McGraw Hollow mine source were estimated at $150,000 and power company officials were unsure if they could design and install a new power source for the site by the June 1 completion date.
•
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system serves 1,400 customers, which would easily include more than 2,000 people, according to officials.
Customers include Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wyoming County East High School, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, along with an assisted living facility in Glen Rogers.
Communities impacted include Jesse, Matheny, Sabine, Glen Rogers, Glen Fork, Ravencliff, Saulsville, McGraws, Key Rock and New Richmond.