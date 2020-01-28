RMS boil water advisory lifted

A boil water advisory, issued for turbidity levels, for the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system has been lifted, according to Wyoming County Commission president Jason Mullins.
“That's great news for all 1,400 customers,” Mullins emphasized. “Now they can get back to normal.”
Problems began in December when the system's longtime water source, located inside an abandoned coal mine, began to dry up. The intake source was moved to another location within the same mine, but the water supply did not improve.
A temporary water source was then located in a nearby stream.
However, the boil water advisory remained in place due to a calibration adjustment needed at the water treatment plant and one final water sample test requirement, according to officials.
The calibration was done, then the required test was completed Monday.
“We have plenty of water at this source,” Mullins said, “but it is only temporary.
“This is only a band-aid,” Mullins said.
•
A new permanent source has been located inside another abandoned mine, located behind the former John McGraw Grade School building.
Costs to tap the new water source are estimated at $1.2 million.
Eric Combs, of Region I Planning and Development Council, told commissioners during their Jan. 22 meeting that state funding agencies are doing everything they can to speed up funding sources to pay for the new permanent water source.
In December, Gov. Jim Justice pledged state resources to help find, and fund, a permanent solution to the emergency situation.
Once funding is in place, the emergency project will require installation of two miles of six-inch water line from the mine, located behind the former John McGraw Grade School, to the water treatment plant, in addition to acquiring the right-of-way as well as providing a new power source at the mine site.
•
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system serves 1,400 customers, but that would easily include more than 2,000 people, according to officials.
Customers include Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wyoming County East High School, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, along with an assisted living facility in Glen Rogers.
Communities impacted include Jesse, Matheny, Sabine, Glen Rogers, Glen Fork, Ravencliff, Saulsville, McGraws, Key Rock and New Richmond.