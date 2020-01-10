Rise WV applications sought

West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) is conducting a series of outreach events in January to ensure that anyone eligible for housing and bridge replacement through Rise WV is enrolled in the program.
Applicants must have been impacted in the June 2016 disaster and reside in one of the 12 federally declared counties: Kanawha, Roane, Clay, Jackson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Fayette, Summers, Pocahontas, Webster, Monroe or Greenbrier.
Potential applicants must have owned their property when the disaster occurred. Residents of these counties can visit one of the outreach events listed to apply for assistance.
WV VOAD, which spearheads disaster response and recovery throughout the state, is supporting the Rise WV program as a subrecipient of CDBG-DR funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). As a subgrantee through West Virginia’s Department of Commerce Development office, WV VOAD is providing case management services as well as working with its voluntary organizations to construct private access bridges and homes. Executive Director Jenny Gannaway urges anyone who has unmet needs as a result of the June 2016 storm to visit one of the outreach centers and speak with an eligibility specialist or call 304-553-0927 for more information.
Rise WV outreach events
in this region include:
l Wednesday, Jan. 22: City National Bank of Rainelle, 1218 Main St., Rainelle, 10 a.m. – noon; and White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 W. Main St., WSS; 2 – 4 p.m.
l Friday, Jan. 24: Richwood Public Library, 8 White Avenue, Richwood, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.