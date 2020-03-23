This year’s Feast of the Ramson in Richwood has been canceled, the latest festival to fall victim to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce board met Monday to discuss the possibility of postponing or canceling the upcoming ramp festival scheduled for April 18. Most of the preparations were scheduled to be completed over the next two weeks. With too many unknowns, the chamber determined that preparing for and holding the event presented an unsafe option for their volunteers.
Pre-purchased tickets and vendor registration fees will be rolled over to the 2021 Feast of the Ramson dinner or refunded. Refund requests must be received by Friday, April 10, to be processed.