A Richwood man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.
A domestic disturbance on May 13 at the residence of Charles L. Burkhamer Jr., 50, and his wife, Samantha Burkhamer, 38, was reported. The husband was accused of grabbing his wife by her arm and trying to physically remove her from the residence.
He was arrested on one count of domestic battery. He was arraigned by Magistrate Mike Hanks and was released on $2,500 bond.
Sgt. B.J. Holdren of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.