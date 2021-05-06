Margaret Rice of Union was named a WVU Foundation Outstanding Senior at West Virginia University this year, one of 50 students to receive the honor.
“Each spring, WVU recognizes its top graduates with the Outstanding Senior award and the Order of Augusta,” said Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “These students have already become leaders, innovators and change-makers in their communities and beyond. I have no doubt that they will continue to ‘go first’ in everything they do.”
“As the top 1 percent of their graduating class, their academic achievements and their leadership and service to the WVU community and beyond is unparalleled,” said Corey Farris, dean of students.
Established in 1995 to signify the 40th anniversary of the WVU Foundation, the Outstanding Seniors award recognizes students for their contributions and achievements in scholarship, leadership and service.