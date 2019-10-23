The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Clingman Center for Community Engagement from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Speakers at the event will include representatives from WVSOM and family members of the late Gwen Clingman, for whom the facility is named. The Clingman Center will serve as a place for the medical school and the local community to come together to advance health and increase the quality of life in West Virginia, according to a WVSOM press release.
The facility is just behind Hill & Holler Pizza in the Montwell Commons development along U.S. Route 219 on the northern edge of downtown Lewisburg.
Tina Alvey