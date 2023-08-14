After more than two years of construction, the new Stratton Elementary School is just days away from opening its doors to its first group of students and staff.
Community members will be offered a sneak peek of the new school during a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
Raleigh County Board of Education member Richard Snuffer said he’s looking forward to seeing how students react to their new school.
“I was on hand the first day at Marsh Fork Elementary, and I'll never forget a little boy who said, ‘Do you mean to tell me we get to come back here to the same place again tomorrow?’ They just thought it was like a field trip,” Snuffer said recalling when the new Marsh Fork Elementary opened in 2013.
“They didn't think it was actually their school because they'd never had anything that nice. And so I'm just excited for (the Stratton Elementary) kids to be able to experience that school and take the pride in it that I know they will.”
Although students will begin classes in the new Stratton on Aug. 24, when the entire district opens for the school year, the building will not be 100 percent complete.
At a Raleigh County school board meeting on Aug. 8, David Ferguson, with ZMM Architects & Engineering, told board members that they are still awaiting the arrival of several glass windows, which have been delayed due to supply chain shortages.
Ferguson said the missing windows are in the STEM lab, near the entry doors and in several other places throughout the school.
In the meantime, he said temporary windows, made of polycarbonate glass, will be installed.
Construction of the new $20 million school began in May 2021. It was built to replace the previous Stratton Elementary, which was recently demolished and located in front of the new elementary school.
A parking lot, outdoor basketball court, small turf field and playground will be built on the grounds where the former historic elementary school stood.
The former Stratton Elementary was built in 1938 for Black high school students. After 1967, it was converted into a junior high and later into an elementary school.
During a recent board meeting, Yvonne Seay, who lives on G Street next to Stratton and attended the school when it was a junior high, said she would like to see more of the school’s history incorporated into the new school.
While the new school includes a tribute space that will display Stratton Alumni memorabilia and other artifacts from the school, Seay said she’d like to see other things done as well.
“We feel that students today should benefit and be motivated to learn of the honor and dedication that local African-Americans contributed to our community,” she said. “The only way this happens is to keep history alive and talked about often. Let today’s students wonder who is this person whose name we see so often."
Seay went on to suggest that board members consider naming the gym and health clinic in Stratton after notable teachers, coaches and principals who worked at the school.
For the gym, Seay suggested naming it after Coach James Murray Jeffries Sr. and Lorraine K. Seay, her mother.
“Why should this gym be named after them? Well, most of their lives were spent in the gym that no longer stands,” Seay said. “Not only did they teach there, but both of them were coaches. Long hours were spent in that gym away from their families because of the dedication they had for Stratton Bulldogs. So many former students have fond memories of both Coach Jeffries and Mrs. Seay because of how they cared for their students. They were mentors to many of them, and it is an honor to continue to hear the stories that some of them tell.”
She suggested that the health clinic be named after former Stratton Elementary Principal Malvin Ross, who died in 2004. Ross was also a Stratton High alumnus, graduating in 1963.
Should the board choose to take her suggestions, Seay said it would not only be a way to honor community members, but it would also ensure that their names were remembered by all future students.
At their Aug. 8 meeting, board members had intended to vote on the naming of the school-based health center at Stratton Elementary as the Madrith B. Chambers Community Clinic but elected to table that matter and discuss other naming possibilities further.
Chambers, a former member of the Beckley Common Council, was also a graduate of Stratton High.
Snuffer said the board intends to consider Seay’s recommendations though nothing will be finalized before the ribbon cutting on Friday.
“We want to make sure that, when we make the decision, that the person that we honor has a connection to community and Stratton, which these people did,” he said. “We just want to make sure that we're fair and that everybody in the community is on the same page.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.