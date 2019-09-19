CRAWLEY — Children cheered enthusiastically, adults delivered speeches and the buckskin-clad West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot made a special appearance at a Thursday ceremony celebrating the new Rupert Elementary School.
“We have closed the old school, but the spirit and soul of Rupert live on with us,” principal Jenny Harden told the crowd gathered in the new school’s gymnasium for the ceremony.
“The heart of Rupert Elementary School has moved from the old building to the new building in a seamless transition, and we are beyond excited,” she said in a press release issued in conjunction with the event.
“I am overwhelmed by the spirit of teamwork demonstrated by so many throughout this project," the release quoted her. "The architects, instruction teams, service personnel, teachers, county office staff, parents and community members have been extraordinarily supportive in getting our school to this exciting place in its history.”
Volunteer-assisted cleanup and repairs enabled the old school building to continue in the short term after sustaining damage in the June 2016 flood, but the Greenbrier County Board of Education realized immediately the school would have to be relocated.
Consultation with the West Virginia School Building Authority and Thrasher Architects & Engineering led to a remarkably quick, cost-effective solution. The new school would be built on property the board already owned, adjacent to Western Greenbrier Middle School in Crawley – approximately 1.25 miles east of the old elementary school.
Although it is structurally linked to and shares a kitchen with the middle school, the new Rupert Elementary maintains its autonomy with a separate entryway, administrative offices, classrooms, gymnasium, restrooms, parking lot and play areas.
Students were welcomed to their new school last month, starting classes on Aug. 26.
Harden commented at the ceremony that, once the new elementary wing was completed this spring, she was its only occupant for many days, until teachers and staff began loading in educational materials from the old school after the 2018-19 instructional year ended.
“I got teary-eyed every morning when I drove up to the new school,” she said of those days. “I am so blessed to be a part of Greenbrier County Schools.”
Surveying the flock of red t-shirt-clad students in the gym, School Board President Jeanie Wyatt said, “This is such an exciting day for us.”
She told the audience, “It’s a beautiful facility, and we hope you’re as proud of it as we are.”
At the conclusion of formal remarks, the students stood, clustering at center court with aides, teachers and the Mountaineer encircling them, and sang “Country Roads.” As they sang, a broad red ribbon was draped around the entire group and, after the song and a few additional comments, the ribbon was cut, ceremonially opening the school.
•••
Rupert Elementary School serves more than 200 students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
The nearly two-year long construction project was funded through a Needs-Based Grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority in the amount of $4.8 million, with a local share of $500,000, according to the press release.
Thrasher Architects & Engineering of Bridgeport designed the architectural plan, Swope Construction of Bluefield, W.Va., was the project’s general contractor, and Tim Holbrook of Lewisburg served as the clerk of the works.
“This is an exciting new era for Greenbrier County Schools and Rupert Elementary,” Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant said in the release. “The past and the present have come together for the future of students in this remarkable community.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com