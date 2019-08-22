A Riverside High School student was one of the best campers at a statewide gathering in June.
Will Naylor, 17, was named one of the top six campers at the 78th annual State Conservation Camp for teens held at Camp Caesar in Cowen June 9-15.
Beach Vickers, resource specialist for the Morris Creek Watershed in Montgomery, said Naylor, who resides on Morris Drive, was one of only six campers nominated for highest honors at the camp by a vote of his peers and camp staffers. Vickers served as a counselor at the camp, at which 80 teens from 32 counties took a variety of classes focused on the state's natural environment and outdoor recreational skills such as shooting and fishing.
The camp is operated by representatives of the West Virginia University Extension Service with the participation of state agencies such as forestry, natural resources, parks and environmental protection, said Vickers.
Naylor's award included a scholarship to attend next summer's conservation camp as a junior leader, added Vickers. Morris Creek Watershed Association members celebrated Naylor's achievement at last month's board of directors meeting.
• • •
The next large public event planned by the non-profit watershed group is a square dance on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the headquarters at 328 Morris Drive, Vickers also announced.
A caller, or dance leader, will instruct attendees of all ages to do square and circle dances. Audiences can also enjoy just listening to the traditional mountain music played live by a band named the McKenzies from central Virginia.
The event is being organized with the assistance of FOOTMAD, the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, in Charleston.
"If you choose not to dance, feel free to participate anyway by tapping your foot," said Vickers.
"The community is invited to attend completely free of charge," Vickers said. "Please bring a little cash if you would like to purchase snack foods for sale and to make a cash contribution to help continue the conservation, educational and recreational programs of the watershed."