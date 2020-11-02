Rhodell Precinct 25 voting to go on as usual

Rhodell Precinct 25 voters will be voting in the Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Building in Rhodell on election day, Nov. 3, Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry reported.
A windstorm caused a power outage in the vicinity, and Appalachian Power officials were reporting on Monday that power would not likely be restored until around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore said the Raleigh Clerk's Office will be ensuring that there is heat in the building during voting hours.
County officials said voters should not miss their opportunity to cast a ballot.
"We're going to take generators and heaters down there, and we'll still have voting in that precinct," he reported.