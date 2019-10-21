Rhema Christian Center in Fairlea will host a “Clean Slate” event for people who have been affected in any way by addiction.
Scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, this free event will offer worship, speakers who have survived addiction, stories of hope and inspiration, and food and fellowship. Attendance is not limited to church members; all who seek healing are welcome.
The church’s address is 3584 Davis Stuart Road, Lewisburg. For more information, visit www.therhemalife.com or call 304-645-6999.
Tina Alvey