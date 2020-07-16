A glitch in the air conditioning system at Raleigh General Hospital is keeping the hospital’s fourth floor two degrees higher than usual — but the floor feels hotter to workers who are wearing face masks to protect themselves against Covid-19.
Courtney White, RGH media spokesperson, said Tuesday that the fourth floor temperature is two degrees higher than normal because of an unknown issue with the HVAC system.
While temperatures on the floor are still within state code for health facilities, a recent spell of hot weather has meant some discomfort for hospital staff and patients.
Outside temperatures were 83 on Tuesday and predicted to be in the high to mid-80s for the rest of the week, according to www.weather.com statistics.
Health care workers are also wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, which exacerbates the feeling of discomfort, according to reports from patients.
“We have experienced a couple of challenges on the fourth floor,” White said Tuesday. “It’s running two degrees warmer than normal, so we’re monitoring it.
“When things heat up, your air conditioning is going to be pushed to the max,” she added. “It’s still within normal ranges.
“They’re working on getting it functioning and monitored,” said White. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”