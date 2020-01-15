Sue Swepston, 68, a member of Crab Orchard Baptist Church, has been a key figure in the church’s NOW (Neighbors on Wheels) Team, a mobile community outreach ministry, for the six years since the team’s creation.
Swepston, along with three other church members, originated the NOW Team in the hopes of reaching those who need help, while also sharing their testimony as a church.
“We just realized that people won’t always come inside church doors for whatever their individual reasons may be. We decided to go to them instead. We are just trying to build relationships and get to know our neighbors.”
Swepston, who is retired, now acts as a team leader and spends a large majority of her time helping run the team’s endeavors.
“We take whatever we can, and we go out into the community to distribute it. We don’t expect people to come to us, we go to them and try to meet their pivotal needs. We share God’s love with the community as we go.”
She explained that when the team began six years ago, it was on a much smaller scale than it is now.
It wasn’t until the NOW Team seriously started distributing food that Swepston was able to see the ministry take off.
Now food ministry agents of Mountaineer Food Bank, the NOW Team receives food which they distribute to various locations across town where they are needed. They also travel to produce and food markets in the different communities where they are able to meet as many needs as possible.
Recently, the team has also been responsible for providing coats, clothes, food, toys, furniture or anything useful to target areas in the community.
Most of the items come from donations by local businesses, but Swepston says the church has been known to hold food drives and other fundraisers to help obtain items.
The NOW Team, which Swepston says is made up of mostly retirees like herself but also has younger members, meets nearly every day.
Most meetings are spent sorting, packing the nearly 200 backpacks that the team sends out weekly to schools in the area. Distributing the backpacks takes a whole day to complete.
“The backpack ministry has grown so much.