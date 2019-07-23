For the third year, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School’s fourth-graders will communicate with 85-year-old Brook Bowman, a retired conservation archaeologist and U.S. Air Force veteran, in Greenwood, Fla.
Prior to the 2017-18 school year, Bowman contacted the school principal, seeking permission to begin a pen pal project with a fourth- or fifth-grade teacher and his/her students. Bowman explained that she had traveled to unique areas of the world through her work and wanted to “share her experiences and knowledge with young minds,” explained Jaquetta Lester, the fourth-grade teacher.
Bowman chose Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School in Wyoming County, W.Va., for specific reasons, Lester noted. When Bowman was 11, her family vacationed extensively in West Virginia and she loved it. She was born in the state of Wyoming, so she chose Wyoming when deciding on the county. And, as her husband’s grandmother’s name was Huff, she decided Huff Consolidated would be the perfect school.
As soon as Lester heard about the letter, she quickly jumped at the opportunity to integrate the Pen Pal Project into her classroom. Lester sent a letter to notify “Ms. Brook,” as she likes to be called, that she would be very excited to welcome her into the classroom.
Throughout the summer, Lester and Bowman exchanged letters and discussed how the project would work best.
With parental consent also obtained, Bowman sent a letter to the class, introducing herself.
The students were extremely excited, Lester noted, as none of them had ever had a pen pal.
The introductory letter included clues – such as maps and math word problems – for the students to use in order to answer questions Bowman asked in the letter, Lester said. Rather than tell the students she was from Florida, born in Wyoming, or her age, Bowman instructed them to use the clues she had included to find the answers.
Bowman corresponded with the students on a regular basis throughout the school year. Each time Lester sent handwritten letters from the students, Bowman replied with a letter for each student, answering questions they asked about her experiences as an archaeologist, as well as her likes and dislikes.
Each student also shared his/her individual letter from Bowman with the class.
Lester said she witnessed sheer excitement each time the students received and read their letters.
Throughout the year, Bowman shared information about her archaeological experiences, some of the recoveries in which she participated, specific artifacts, discoveries, and how an archaeological dig is completed, among other details.
The unique project allowed Lester to integrate science, history, math, handwriting, reading, writing, and map skills, while also allowing students to experience something new, she said.
Bowman also sent each student a Junior Ranger activity book to complete through the summer. By completing the book, students had the opportunity to become a “Junior Archeologist” through the National Park Service/Archeology Program in Florida, Lester explained. Once the book was returned to Bowman, she sent the student a certificate of achievement from the Florida Park Service.
“The Pen Pal Project was a success,” Lester emphasized, “a learning experience for all involved.”
When that first school year ended, Lester and Bowman quickly began to make plans for the 2018-19 school year. During the summer, Bowman sought treatment at the Blind School in Chicago to help her adjust to her failing eyesight. The treatment facility taught Bowman about programs and devices to make communications easier for her. As a result, she continued to correspond with Lester’s new fourth-graders with the help of a computer program.
Bowman also continued to ask about her first West Virginia pen pals, Lester said.
When Bowman traveled to Greece and Turkey that year, she shared her experiences with her pen pals, sending videos and pictures through Skype with the help of her granddaughter.
Skype is a telecommunications application that allows “video visits” between computers and other mobile devises via the Internet; participants can see and talk with each other in real time through the devices.
Bowman introduced her pen pals to the National Archaeological Museum, the local markets offering meats, fruits, spices, and other items, the Parliament Building, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the school children in Greece.
Skype allowed Lester and her students to feel as though they were in Greece and Turkey. They also asked about the pictures and videos sent to them.
Although the Skype lasted nearly an hour each time, the students were just as excited as the first time they spoke with Bowman, Lester said.
After returning to Florida, Bowman continued to use her computer to correspond with her pen pals.
With the help of Bowman’s daughter Phyllis, who is also the Greenwood mayor, Skype also allowed Bowman to finally meet her first group of pen pals. Lester described it as “a bittersweet moment” when “Ms. Brook” first appeared on the classroom Smartboard.
“Their smiles lit up the classroom,” Lester said.
“The students were just as happy as they were while reading their personalized letters from her a year ago.”
Lester said the first group of students also remembered many details Bowman had shared with them.
“Clearly, the idea of having a retired conservation archaeologist for a pen pal was a great idea,” Lester emphasized.
Lester and Bowman are now working on plans for the upcoming school year. In September, Lester said, she will once again be eager to introduce her fourth-graders as “Ms. Brook’s new West Virginia pen pals.”
Lester said she feels blessed to have the privilege to participate in such a wonderful project.
“It has been a great experience and has made such a positive impact on the students.”