During a time where it's unknown of when the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic will subside, restaurants — locally-owned and chains — are doing what they can to keep their customers healthy and fed, while still supporting their employees.
Gov. Jim Justice made the call Tuesday to shut down all indoor dining in bars and restaurants until further notice due to the possible spread of the virus, while also urging West Virginians to socially distance themselves from others, and grocery shop for their elderly if they can.
While some restaurants like McDonalds and Chick-fil-A closed their dining rooms for indoor dining, they are taking drive-through orders and making other accommodations for people who need to get food.
Myra Harper, the co-owner for two McDonalds restaurants in the Beckley area — one on Harper Road and another in the Beckley Bypass Plaza — said while they have closed off indoor dining, patrons are allowed to come inside to order and pickup food, as long as they leave the building after getting their order. Harper said they are still continuing all drive-through orders.
"There are so many people in this area that aren't able to cook their own food, and we need to be able to still get them food while staying healthy," Harper said. "We are monitoring our crews closely, we are sanitizing like crazy, and we are limiting face to face contact as much as we can.
"We want to continue making sure we provide food to people who can't make it at home," she continued. "Right now, there are a lot of people who don't even want to go to the grocery store because there are just so many people at those. We want to make sure we are available and supportive through all of this, and here for folks, even if all they want is just a burger."
All Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Beckley have closed their indoor dining as well, and they are only accepting take-out and drive through orders. Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House, along with Tudor's Biscuit World, have made the decision to do the same.
Food establishments are a large economic driver in the southern West Virginia. According to Raleigh County officials, there are nearly 365 food establishments in Raleigh County, which include mobile food units, and school nutrition facilities. Of those 365 establishments, officials say around 120 of those are dine-in restaurants.
Many of the restaurants are classified as small businesses, which are particularly vulnerable during this time, and many owners are worried about being able to survive financially during the extended shutdown. Several businesses owners feel if they struggle throughout the whole event, the overall damage to small towns may be detrimental.
Owners of The Beckley Omelet Shoppe located on Harper Road took to their Facebook page to announce they were closing effective immediately due to the governor's demand.
"We are evaluating our options and hope to open back up for to-go orders soon," the post stated. "We have to look over our amount of to-go containers and other supplies to make sure we can accommodate all orders. We will announce it here when we open again."
While chain restaurants are working to continue to provide take-out orders and curbside pick-up, several community members are urging people to support smaller, more locally-owned restaurants.
Other locally-owned restaurants are doing their best to not only feed their communities, but to keep their employees financially afloat during this time.
Wendy Bayes, the owner of The Cathedral Cafe in Fayetteville, said the establishment was fully anticipating the governor to close off restaurants, so her crew has been making a plan of action to continue offering regular take-out orders, while also offering curb-side pick up.
"We've also been selling gift cards," Bayes explained. "Many have asked how they can help small businesses stay afloat during this time, and purchasing a gift card for you or someone else is great way to do that. For them to use during this time, and after it's all over."
Bayes said her daughter, Cassidy Bayes, who owns Southside Junction Tap House in Fayetteville, was also given printed gift cards Tuesday, if those who wish to continue to support the business would like one for future use.
Cassidy told The Register-Herald that Southside Junction Tap House will be open Thursday through Sundays during this closure for carry-out orders from 5 to 9 p.m.
"The gift cards will be offered with no expectation as a thank you to our customers supporting us during this tough time," she said.
"We have employees we need to take care of, and we want to make sure we can keep them on the clock for as long as possible," Bayes added. "We are in the process of working on carry-out family style orders, maybe with a couple different meal options every few days, like pasta, meatloaf, salmon, and some vegetarian options. We hope to have that available soon.
"Everyone is thinking outside of the box right now, and working to minimize any losses," she continued. If we hunker down for the next few weeks or the next month, and support one another, we can get through this. This virus is fluid, and it's making everything else fluid, so we all need to be mindful."
Dakota Taylor, an employee at the Fayette County Health Department, reported there are approximately 300 food establishments in Fayette County alone.
Lewis Rhinehart, the owner of Secret Sandwich Society and The Grove in Fayetteville, told The Register-Herald his establishments are allowing curbside pick-up and traditional take-out, which includes bottled and canned beer. While the traditional take-out is allowed, they will not be allowing customers to hang out in the establishment. So, customers are to wait outside or in their vehicles for their orders.
"We are also offering delivery within Fayetteville town limits, with $25 minimum order, and there will be no surcharge," he said. "We will consider delivering outside town limits for significantly large orders, we're talking $100 or more."
For take-out ordering, Rhinehart said ideally, they will take payment over the phone.
Jose Ayala, the manager of El Bandido, a Mexican restaurant in Oak Hill, said he and all his employees are taking precautionary measures to still serve customers with take-out ordering.
"We've been keeping our gloves on, cleaning and sanitizing everything, and we want to make sure we can still serve our customers the best we can," Ayala said. "People can order over the phone, and when they come pick it up they can come in and grab it or we can bring it out to them, we just ask they not hang out inside."
Owners of King-Tut Drive-In in Beckley have stated since they are not like other restaurants in the area and do not offer in-dining services anyways, they will continue serving and taking precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of others.
"As long as we are able to get food supplies, have customers to serve it to, and healthy employees, we will do our best to stay open," the owners stated in a Facebook post. "If you prefer, we can bag your order to go. We generally serve on trays and will continue to do so unless you tell us otherwise. Trays are cleaned with a solution of bleach and soap and are always cleaned after each use and are deep cleaned weekly."
The owners also stated if a customer plans to stay and eat in their car under the canopy, to turn their lights on for service, so employees know their plans.
Owners of The Dish Cafe located in Daniels said while things are changing at a rapid pace, they are willing to change with it to ensure their guests can still enjoy fresh and delicious flavors from the restaurant.
"Our carry-out service will be curbside only, and we will accept debit and credit cards. Our delivery service will be limited to close proximity areas," owners stated. "We are currently working on ideas for comforting Dish favorites that will make this new situation as hassle-free and safe to our guests and our staff as can be."
As many other restaurants throughout Raleigh and Fayette counties have plans mirroring the ones mentioned, many of their plans can be found on their social media sites.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH