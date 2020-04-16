Texas Roadhouse in Beckley on Wednesday provided produce boxes with, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, onions, squash, bananas, apples, oranges, strawberries, eggs and milk costing $40.
They also supplied fresh butcher packs of ribeye, sirloin, fillet and beef tips ranging from $20 to $180. The restaurant is offering produce and meat packages for the community.
A second market is set for April 29, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Different butcher packs and produce boxes will be available. Sandra Akin, an employee, said that calling and ordering the boxes ahead of time is helpful.