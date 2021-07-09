The Greenbrier resort’s Main Dining Room is one of three West Virginia locations to be recognized in Wine Spectator’s 2021 roster of restaurants that have the world’s best wine lists.
Launched in 1981, Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.
The Main Dining Room at The Greenbrier won a Best of Award of Excellence in recognition of its selections from California, Burgundy, Italy, Bordeaux, Spain and Oregon. This marked the White Sulphur Springs landmark’s sixth straight year as a Best of Award of Excellence recipient.
Other West Virginia restaurants honored by Wine Spectator this year were The Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg and Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston. Both received an Award of Excellence on the strength of their California wine lists.
