About 30 people gathered Tuesday evening at Beckley City Hall to express their disapproval of the city’s recent decision to close its two pools for the 2023 season.
“People are beyond frustrated with this situation,” said Christina Baisden, who helped organize the New River Pool Rally.
Baisden said outings to the Sharon Dempsey pool (formerly the New River pool) have been something she has enjoyed since childhood. She added that for many families in the city, it’s the only entertainment they can afford over the summer.
“We have a 15-year-old and it was a huge part of them being able to just enjoy their summer in general,” Baisden said. “Like we didn’t have money to go on vacation or do anything extravagant ... but I could drop her off at the pool and she could have fun and I didn’t have any second thoughts or reservations about her being there.”
Last week, Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said the city’s two pools, the Sharon Dempsey and Historic Black Knight, would not open for the 2023 season. Baker said this decision was made because the city was unable to find a pool manager.
For the 2022 season, Beckley’s pools were managed by an offsite company called USA Pools. Baker said the city ran into several issues with management and staffing, which is why so much hung on being able to find a pool manager who would be onsite daily.
In an interview with The Register-Herald on Tuesday prior to the rally, Baker said, “We have worked really hard and diligently up to this point and we will continue to explore options as long as we can.”
Local Realtor and businessman Brian Brown said he feels as if the city does not view the pools as a priority.
“It’s an invaluable skill that can save lives, you know, just learning how to swim,” Brown said. “It provides exposure, it provides recreation, and it also provides a lifelong skill and it’s a shame that the city is not making that a priority.”
Brown was also critical of the city’s reason for why it chose to not open the pools this year.
“When you already have a challenging situation such as the difficulty they’ve experienced with lifeguards, you don’t further complicate things by creating another layer with more qualifications,” he said.
“There were many people that could have been a qualified candidate for them to hire to be a pool manager,” Brown said, “and then once they hired them set up for them to get the certifications that they needed, and they wanted.”
According to the city’s job posting, the requirements for pool manager included a lifeguard certification and CPR/first aid certifications. It also stated that certifications as a pool operator and swim instructor were preferred.
The pool manager would also be responsible for recruitment, training and supervision of staff including lifeguards, deck workers and concession workers.
For many families that live within walking distance of the Sharon Dempsey pool at New River Park, Baisden and Brown said the pool has always been the obvious answer in the summertime when children complain that there’s nothing to do.
“If we close the pool, it takes away another resource ... we talk about kids having too much screen time, but then there’s nothing to do except go play on the playground or swing,” Baisden said.
While there is still some uncertainty as to whether the policeman’s pool, which is run by the local Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), will open this year, Brown said the FOP pool is not the best alternative.
“Well, one, the policeman’s pool is far removed from the city center.” Brown said. “So inner-city kids, kids with transportation issues, can’t get that far out. So it’s not accessible and then the fee, $275 a year, is cost preventative for a lot of families.
“So while it’s great that there will be a pool open, is that a solution? Absolutely not.”
It is still up in the air whether the FOP pool at the Black Diamond Lodge on Lakeview Drive in Beckley will open in 2023.
Dean Capehart, treasurer for the FOP, said they need 50 more families to sign up for memberships in order to have enough funds to open the pool for the season.
Membership forms for the FOP pool are available at fopbeckleywv.com.
Email: jmoore@register-herald.com
