Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Raleigh resident Harry McClung and his wife decided to travel to a horse farm in Greenbrier County.
While the couple both enjoyed their stay, McClung said he was struck by the vast difference in gas prices as they traveled from Daniels to Lewisburg.
“We just came back from the Lewisburg area over Thanksgiving and the gas prices were anywhere from $3.08 to $3.15 (per gallon),” McClung said. “Even in Dawson it’s 20 cents cheaper than Beckley.”
According to GasBuddy, current gas prices are under $3 per gallon in Lewisburg while in Beckley the lowest price is listed as $3.40 per gallon.
On Thursday, McClung brought this concern to Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, who was conducting mobile office hours at The Chocolate Moose in Beckley.
To address his concern, McClung said he was given information from Arvon on how to file a complaint with the attorney general’s consumer protection division and also given the names of individuals in that office who could help address his concern.
Arvon said this exact exchange is why the office conducts mobile office hours.
“These events are held mainly for addressing complaints, but they can also be educational for consumers,” Arvon said. “And we certainly encourage people to get involved and come out and see us.”
Arvon said even if the attorney general’s consumer protection division is not able to address concerns brought to their attention, they’re easily able to direct a person to the correct office.
“People do utilize our office, but not to the extent because I don’t think they’re fully aware of what we can do,” he said. “And with an aging population, it is extremely important to be educated on what to watch out for – (the elderly) are the target group for scammers. The other target group is kids right out of high school and college students ... So it’s extremely important to utilize the education our office provides on the website and through the representatives that go around the area.”
Arvon said he is one of seven consumer outreach and compliance specialists with the attorney general’s office. He added that they all have planned mobile office hours throughout the state during December.
Later this month, Arvon said he will be traveling to Caldwell, Hinton, White Sulphur Springs, Fayetteville and several other cities to conduct mobile office hours.
For a full list of all the mobile offices hours for December go to ago.wv.gov and click on the “Consumer Protection” tab.
Information on current scams as well as how to file a consumer complaint can also be found on this site.
