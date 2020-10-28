institute – West Virginia State University Extension Service will host a webinar on reporting invasive species Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 2-4 p.m. The free event will take place via Zoom.
Participants will learn to define invasive species, which ones to be mindful of in West Virginia, and the state and federal resources available relating to control and cost sharing.
Rebekah Wallace from the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia will provide information on reporting invasive species using the EDDMapS website and smartphone app.
“EDDMapS is an aggregate database and mapping system for documenting invasive species and pest distribution,” said WVSU Urban Forestry Extension Agent Liz Moss. “The app is a user-friendly, citizen-science based platform that does not require any prior experience. Anyone can use it, and anyone can report.”
Landowners, peer volunteers, natural resource professionals and anyone interested in the identification and control of invasive species in West Virginia are encouraged to attend.
Participation in the webinar will also result in Continuing Education credit opportunities for members of the Society of American Foresters and the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.
To learn more and register for the event, visit wvstateu.edu/extension.