The Greenbrier County Health Department announced on Facebook this afternoon that a possible COVID-19 exposure in yet another area church is being closely followed.
The church was not immediately identified, but the health department post indicated that everyone in attendance had been notified by the church.
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp followed the local announcement by saying in Gov. Jim Justice's regular 1 p.m. press briefing, “This is not a new outbreak.”
She said it was merely an exposure stemming from Graystone Baptist Church, the site of the initial Greenbrier County outbreak, which was made public last week. She added that unless “there is a clear public need to know,” names of churches and other facilities involved in a health issue are not revealed.
Tina Alvey