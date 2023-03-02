Not until days after water pipes froze and busted at private homes and businesses in Raleigh County late last year, which ended up draining water supplies and leaving thousands of water customers without, were fire departments and county water providers made aware of the crisis.
A report regarding the water outage over three weeks beginning Dec. 23 pointed a finger at a lack of communication among county water providers, county officials, the media and the public at the onset of the water crisis, further exacerbating the water outages.
“Disseminating valuable communication was a big down fall according to all agencies involved,” the report states.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver believes the report is accurate in its assessment.
“Communication, of course, obviously, was one of the main problems with the water outage,” Tolliver said. “It took a while for everybody to find out what was going on ... We definitely need to have a meeting on communications and how would be the best way to notify the public when something like this happens.”
The report also concluded that while emergency officials were aware and had made some preparations for the arctic blast that swept through Raleigh County on Christmas Eve, the impact of the winter storm far exceeded everyone’s expectations.
Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center Director John Zilinski said reassessing after a crisis can be just as important as responding to a crisis.
“Every exercise, every event, anything major, you have to have takeaways from it – the good and the bad," Zilinski said. "What did we did good and what did we got wrong and how do we correct it and make it better the next time it happens because unless changes are made, there's going to be a next time,” Zilinski said.
The "Hot Wash/After-Action Report/Improvement Plan" was compiled in the weeks after the water crisis, which the report refers to as the Christmas 2022 Water Shortage Event.
Those contributing to the report included the Raleigh County Commission, Beckley Water Company, city of Beckley, Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD), Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD, Lester Municipal Water Works, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Recourses, Beckley Sanitary Board, Beckley Fire Department, Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services and Mercer County.
Beginning of the water crisis
According to the report, the water outages, which affected over three-fourths of the county, began Dec. 23 and lasted until Jan. 12.
It was caused by plummeting temperatures not experienced in Raleigh County for nearly a decade that caused residential pipes to freeze and burst as well as ruptured sprinkler systems at local businesses.
Water leaks in residential homes and commercial buildings as well as main water line breaks drained water tanks throughout the county and caused a domino effect of water outages.
Residents were then at the mercy of Beckley Water, a private company, and the capacity it had to supply water to its own customers as well as to all local PSDs.
Since Beckley supplied water to the PSDs, the report says Beckley Water Company "did as good of a job as they could to keep local PSDs with water," the report said. "Volume flow was increased as the system allowed.”
During the first week of the water outages, Jonathan Stanley, a representative with Beckley Water Company, told the media during a daily water briefing that the company had increased its production by about 30 percent to help fill water tanks.
Delayed notice
According to the after-action report, poor communication during the initial days of the water outages not only made the problem worse but also endangered the public.
“Some fire departments were uninformed of the areas within their fire protect area that was without water,” the report states. “This would hinder their firefighting ability. Plans could be made to gather water by tankers in areas that had water and shuttled back to the emergency scene.”
The report stated, “Local PSDs were not made aware, in a timely fashion, to push out a conserve water notice or make any preparations with their facilities to control or reduce water consumption at key locations.”
The Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) organized its first daily water outage briefing on Dec. 27 when concerted countywide effort to address the water outages also became noticeable. This included establishing several water distribution sites as well as shower facilities.
Dec. 27 was also the day the county declared a state of emergency as a result of the widespread water outages.
According to the report, Beckley Water Company, which is the main source of water for the majority of residents in Raleigh County, “was starting to see issues when the water storage tanks did not rebound through the night on (Dec.) 25th.”
The following day, the Raleigh County 911 center was inundated with calls from residents without water. This is also when PSDs in the county that receive water from Beckley Water and pump it to those outside of Beckley also started seeing issues “but (were) unsure as to the exact cause.”
It was also on this day, Dec. 26, that Beckley Water first posted a notice to its Facebook page that there was a problem within its system and that residents should check their pipes for leaks.
As of Thursday, that post can no longer be found on Beckley Water’s Facebook page. During the water crisis, daily posts were made to Beckley Water’s Facebook, but those posts also appear to have been removed.
The only posts left on Beckley Water’s Facebook page which reference the three week countywide water crisis are a photo of crews appearing to fix a water line and a second post with a video of an apparent water leak, both posted on Dec. 28.
The Register-Herald made multiple attempts to contact Beckley Water for comment on the crisis and after-action report but, as of press time, received no response.
Record-breaking temps
Drastic drops in temperatures were pointed to as the cause for the water crisis.
According to data from the National Weather Service in Charleston, the average daily temperature from Dec. 23-26 was 17 degrees Fahrenheit or colder.
Record low temperatures were also recorded during this time. A minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded at the Beckley airport dureinbg the first couple of days of the hard winter freeze, and a minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in Cool Ridge.
“That’s the coldest it’s been since February 2015,” report states. “Wind chills were as low as -30F at the airport. You have to go back to January 2014 to find a cold spell with wind chills that low.”
While some planning and preparation had taken place in anticipation of the winter storm, which also prompted West Virginia’s governor to declare a state of emergency, a countywide water outage was not among the anticipated outcomes of the storm.
“The winter storm was expected to have some minor residential water issues as they would typically see in cold weather events but nothing to this magnitude,” the report reads.
Suggested improvements
Having been caught off-guard by effects of the winter storm, the county hopes to be better prepared for the next one.
“A loss of water service was never included in preplanning for a storm,” the report states. “While prepping emergency equipment, shelter and first responders, all water providers will be included by Emergency Management when preparing for a major storm.”
To ensure better communications during a future crisis, the report suggests establishing a county hotline, “for citizens to call or log onto, to get pre-recorded, up-to-date information.”
Another identified suggestion was to “Establish an automatic notification from Beckley Water to be sent to all PSD officials and emergency services whenever a critical issue arises with water pressure or supply.”
In addition to a morning briefing, the report said adding an evening briefing would also be a way to clear up communication “to report progress of that day and find out of any unmet needs so planning can begin for the next day.”
It was also suggested the utilities designate a public information officer (PIO) to attend briefings in person. When the daily water briefings were taking place during the water outages, EOC staff, county commissioners and media showed up in person at these meetings while others attended virtually.
“Understanding that each agency was very tasked during this time, it has been noted that someone appointed by each agency that would physically be at the EOC briefings to answer any professional questions related to the industry specific,” the report states.
“EOC could only answer questions related to water distribution and relay info for the briefing call. Having a PIO assigned from each agency and having the ability to answer questions directly related to their profession would be a benefit in getting detailed information out to the public. Also, physically showing someone representing an agency or company, it will boost public confidence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.