Matthew David Lambert, a 26-year-old man from Renick, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for attempted receipt of child pornography. Upon release from prison, Lambert will serve a 25-year term of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Lambert previously admitted that in late 2019, he communicated via a social messaging application with a minor he believed to be a 14-year-old girl he understood to be located in Lewisburg. Despite knowing her age, the Greenbrier County man repeatedly asked her to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself. When the purported minor refused, they agreed that they would meet at a hotel in Lewisburg.
When Lambert traveled to a hotel in Lewisburg for the meeting with the teenager, he was placed under arrest.