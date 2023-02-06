LONDON (AP) — Automakers Renault and Nissan on Monday formalized their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky.
Under the decision announced Monday, both companies will own 15 percent in the other.
Up to now, Renault Group of France owned 43.4 percent of Nissan while Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. owned 15 percent of Renault. The uneven shareholdings had been viewed at times as a source of conflict.
In an interview with The Associated Press in London, Renault Chairman Jean Dominique Senard highlighted the French company's push into electric vehicles and said the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn is “in the past." Ghosn led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest on financial misconduct charges and daring escape.
