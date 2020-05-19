Steve Keenan/The Fayette Tribune
Charles Bryant, a charter member of the local chapter of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 118 and a friend and co-worker of late Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger Lee Treadway, places a wreath at Treadway’s gravesite at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville on Friday, May 15. Standing at attention are members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Treadway was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 8, 1975. Friday’s somber remembrance occurred on Peace Officers Memorial Day 2020. Due to COVID-19, an annual police memorial ceremony by F.O.P. Lodge 118 at the Fayette County Courthouse was shelved this year, but local officers, family members and the public took time to remember Treadway and others on Friday. Wreaths honoring fallen officers were also placed in Raleigh and Nicholas counties that day. Also Friday, workers rang the Fayette County Courthouse tower bell at noon and held a moment of silence, honoring the fallen and those who still serve. Shown ringing the bell are Sonny Milam, left, courthouse maintenance supervisor, and Christy Thomas and Melvin Withrow, maintenance crew members.