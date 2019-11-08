Registration is underway for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s for the Spring 2020 semester.
Registration will be open at each of the campuses locations during regular business hours Monday through Thursday, and available 24 hours a day online.
Financial aid and scholarships are also available online to qualifying students.
Registration for the semester for full-term 16-week classes will be open until January 15, 2020, officials reported. After that date, students will be able to register for alternate 12-week courses, which are full credit courses condensed into a shorter time frame.
For more information on registration, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.
Jordan Nelson