Michael Paul 'Huff' Harford, 41, of Sullivan Road, passed away Oct. 31, 2019, at home. Born Oct. 11, 1978, he was the son of the late Julia Ann Harford of Hinton. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Maxine Harford of Hinton. Mike was a EMT for Tri State Ambulance, Gene…