Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College now through Friday, Sept. 27 for online courses that start Monday, Sept. 30.
Online classes offered during the ten-week session include American History, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Office Applications and Principles of Sociology.
Students may take up to two courses during the session, allowing them to complete six credit hours.
“Our mission is to provide accessible, affordable, quality education and workforce programs,” New River CTC Dean of Transfer and Pre-Professional Programs Wendy Patriquin said. “An essential part of fulfilling our mission is offering classes based on what and when our students need them.
“This ten-week session of online courses helps students who weren’t able to get registered for the traditional fall start to complete college courses without having to wait until January.”
The deadline to complete the application process and register for classes is Friday, Sept. 27.
For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
Jordan Nelson