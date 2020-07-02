ATHENS — Registration and course selection for Concord University’s Fall 2020 semester are underway for new students and currently enrolled students.
The Fall 2020 semester begins on Monday, Aug. 17. Classes are available on the Athens campus, in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center and online. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available.
Information on courses offered during the fall semester is at https://apps.concord.edu/courses/ The Fall 2020 academic calendar is online at www.concord.edu/Academics.aspx
Information related to the Covid-19 pandemic may be found at https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Student-Health-Wellness/Coronavirus-(1).aspx and https://www.concord.edu/About/Return-to-Campus-Plan.aspx
Students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply
Admitted first-time freshmen may call 1-888-384-5249 or email admissions@concord.edu for additional information.
Returning students can register online for courses under their MyCU account using their registration personal identification number. Steps for this include: 1) Login to MyCU Self-Service, 2) Student tab, 3) Registration, 4) Add or Drop Classes (select a registration term), 5) Enter PIN, and 6) Enter courses to Add/Drop.
Transfer students, re-admitted students, and nondegree-seeking students interested in registering for classes should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or 304-384-6031.
Education graduate students interested in registering for classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu; Social work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu. Health promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu.
Regents Bachelor of Arts students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu
If a students have questions about financial aid for the fall semester, they should contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or email finaid@concord.edu
All financial obligations to Concord must be met by the first day of the enrolled semester. Payment information may be found at https://www.concord.edu/About/Important-Offices-Centers/Business-Office/Student-Accounts-Office.aspx