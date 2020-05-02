Registration and course selection for Concord University’s two summer sessions and the Fall 2020 semester are underway for new students and currently enrolled students.
The First Summer Term runs Tuesday, May, 26 through Friday, June 26. the Second Summer Term starts Monday, June 29 and continues through Friday, July 31, and the Fall 2020 semester begins Monday, Aug. 17.
Concord officials want students to take note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, courses for both summer sessions are all online.
According to Concord officials, all undergraduate students are eligible for in-state tuition rates for 2020 summer classes. If a student is eligible for the Pell Grant, using the 2019-2020 FAFSA information, they may receive the Pell Grant for summer 2020 as long as they are enrolled for and complete a minimum of 6 credit hours in summer.
If a student has questions about financial aid for the summer and fall semesters, they should contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or email finaid@concord.edu.
Returning students can register online for courses under their MyCU account using their registration pin number. Steps for this include: 1) Login to MyCU Self-Service, 2) Student tab, 3) Registration, 4) Add or Drop Classes (select a registration term), 5) Enter pin, and 6) Enter courses to Add/Drop.
Information on courses offered during Concord’s summer terms and fall semester is located at https://apps.concord.edu/courses/.
The Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 academic calendars are on-line at www.concord.edu/Academics.aspx, and additional information is also available at https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Student-Health-Wellness/Coronavirus-(1).aspx.
Students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Concord has altered test requirements for the Summer 2020 sessions and the Fall 2020 semester for students applying to Concord. If an applicant has a college prep GPA of 2.5, their ACT or SAT score will not be required for admission to Concord. If a student has taken either entrance exam, admissions officials ask that they be submitted to help with class placement.
Admitted first-time freshmen may call 1-888-384-5249 or email admissions@concord.edu for additional information. Transfer students, re-admitted students, and non-degree seeking students interested in registering for classes should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or 304-384-6031.
Education graduate students interested in registering for classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu; and, Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu.
Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu
Concord officials reported all financial obligations to Concord must be met by the first day of the enrolled semester. Payment information may be found at: https://www.concord.edu/About/Important-Offices-Centers/Business-Office/Student-Accounts-Office.aspx.
Email: jnelson@
follow on Twitter
@jhatfieldRH