Registration for the fall semester is underway at New River Community and Technical College now through Friday, Aug. 16.
The college offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs with over 30 eligible for the West Virginia Invests Grant providing free tuition.
To help students get registered for fall classes the college is holding Registration Day events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville Monday, Aug 5; the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg Tuesday, Aug. 6; the Mercer County Campus in Princeton Wednesday, Aug. 7; and the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Thursday, Aug 8.
Admissions, financial aid and Student Success Center representatives will be on hand to assist both current and new students with the registration process, and appointments are not needed during the Registration Day events.
“This is a great opportunity for those who are not fully admitted to complete their admission file and registration criteria,” Director of Enrollment Services Tracy L. Evans said.
Those unable to attend the Registration Day events are encouraged to contact the college to schedule an appointment to register for classes. Fall classes start Monday, Aug. 19.
For information about registering for classes at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
Jordan Nelson