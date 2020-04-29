The West Virginia STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy has announced the opening of registration for its first term of live online courses.
From mid-May to mid-July, the Academy will offer “review and enhancement” courses for West Virginia students seeking to strengthen their command of algebra I, algebra II, and calculus, along with an ACT prep course and an introductory French class.
According to Academy officials, many scholarships are available for students with financial need. The goal of the Academy, founded in 2020, is to expand the range of STEM courses West Virginia students can take and the teachers they can take them from, whether to enable gifted students to take advanced classes at a younger age or to give students of all ability levels the chance to learn, or relearn material in a different setting.
From programming to Portuguese, from chemistry to Chinese, from trigonometry to technical drawing, the online courses the West Virginia STEM Academy plans to roll out over the summer and fall—and the exceptional educators being recruited from across the country to teach them—will give West Virginia families another way to invest in their children’s futures, officials said.
For details on receiving high school credit for material learned in WV STEM Academy courses, students should seek out their county’s “testing out” policy.
By limiting course tuition to around 1 percent of West Virginia’s median annual household, income, West Virginia STEM Academy officials said they’re dedicated to keeping the Academy’s courses affordable.
The scholarships, along with a range of courses, can be found by creating a free account at http://www.wvstem.org or by emailing info@wvstem.org.
— Jordan Hatfield