For the fourth consecutive year, West Virginia South magazine was named “Magazine of the Year” in the large circulation class of the annual CNHI journalism competition.
And for the second consecutive year, Jenny Harnish won Best Video of the Year for her work on “Monarch Lady” for The Register-Herald website.
Features Editor Michelle James, who manages the effort on South, was named a finalist for “Reporter of the Year” as well, a competition she won last year.
J. Damon Cain, editor of The Register-Herald, was also named a finalist in the Best Design category for his handling of “Saving Mom,” the story of Shannon Barbero donating part of her liver to her mother, Tammy Evans. It was written by James and photographed by The Register-Herald’s Rick Barbero, Shannon’s father.
The competition examined work published in 2019.
The judges were taken by Harnish’s “beautiful storytelling” about the “Monarch Lady” Ba Rea and how the butterflies she loves are symbols of the transformation she’s experiencing while struggling with a rare disease.
Rea, a monarch butterfly expert who has illustrated, authored and co-authored several educational books on monarch butterflies, re-evaluates her life’s work as her body slowly gives out to a neuromuscular disorder.
In the magazine competition, judges said: “Incredible scenery of southern West Virginia, strong connection to people stories. Outstanding photography, top-notch design. Interesting, well-written stories about community life. Great presentation of calendar and recipes. A magazine people want to share with family and friends.”
Along with The Register-Herald, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Times West Virginian, Fayette Tribune, Montgomery Herald, Post Report and Princeton Times, CNHI owns 100 newspapers around the country. Charles Owens of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph was named a finalist in the Editorial Writer of the Year contest.
Cain said both James and Harnish are top-notch journalists and colleagues who engage readers in words and moving images respectively.
James manages two magazines for Beckley Newspapers as well as the Sunday Life section. She also contributes stories – for the magazines and for the daily paper. Harnish produces both award-winning documentary videos and still photographs.
“We are fortunate to have Michelle and Jenny on staff,” Cain said. “The Register-Herald proves it is at the front of the pack in these competitions and that speaks well for all of the people here. We tend to hit above our weight.”
Cain said West Virginia South has firmly planted itself as the pre-eminent cultural magazine of southern West Virginia – and, for four consecutive years, has been the best in a large media organization. The bi-monthly magazine highlights the best of southern West Virginia culture – food, music, outdoor opportunities, business, people and more.
“Our photographers and designer Sara Pe contribute to the success and quality of South,” Cain said. “Every turn of the page speaks to the beauty that surrounds us here in southern West Virginia. It is a delight.”
This was the fourth consecutive year that The Register-Herald was one of the few CNHI large circulation newspapers that won multiple awards in the 12-category competition.
“We are blessed with an extraordinary team of journalists here in Beckley, just part of the reason our online page views jumped 38 percent last year,” Cain said.
“I would especially like to thank our readers and advertisers for their support which gives us the opportunity to tell stories that resonate here at home.”