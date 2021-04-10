041121 Jenny & Rick.jpg

Jenny Harnish, videographer left, captured first place for Best Video and Rick Barbero, chief photographer, won Photographer of the Year in the 2020 Best of CNHI editotial contest.

For the third consecutive year, Jenny Harnish of The Register-Herald was recognized for producing the best video in the Best of CNHI editorial contest.

But Harnish did not stand alone for The Register-Herald in its company’s journaism competition. Rick Barbero won first place, too, recognized as Best Photographer for a portfolio of three still photographs.

Barbero’s portfolio impressed the judges with his “wonderful knack of seeing something that others don’t see when photographing news.”

“His photo of a daughter visiting her elderly mother through a nursing home window tugs at the heartstrings,” the judges said. “So too the backside picture of a father hugging his young daughter and son in front of the family’s fire-gutted restaurant in a small southern West Virginia town.”

Melissa Blair communicates with her mom, Thelma James, through a window at Harper Mills Nursing Home in Beckley on March 28, 2020. Her mom was not allowed visitors inside because of the coronavirus. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Austin Nolen, center, embraces his sister, Cora Rhinehart, left, and kisses his father Lewis Rhinehart, owner, in front of the Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville. Rhinehart's business caught fire at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, causing a large amount of damage to the structure. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

Barbero also submitted a sports picture of a middle school basketball player flying in midair between two defenders in an attempt to score.

Jake Pate, Eastern Greenbrier, center, drives the lane between Phillip law, left, and Elijah Waller, of Beckley Stratton, during the Big Atlantic Classic tournament at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Jan. 28, 2020. Beckley Stratton won 45-37. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

“CNHI judges recognized what we here in West Virginia and judges in other contests have known for a long time and that is Rick is one of the best at what he does,” said J. Damon Cain, executive editor of The Register-Herald.

“And when it comes to video storytelling? Jenny Harnish is the bomb,” Cain said. “She combines a bushel basket full of different skills to create and produce her videos. She takes great care to tell facinating and oftentimes touching stories. She has a gift that is nonpareil.”

In her video story of Hazel Conn, a driver for the Wyoming County Council on Aging for 12 years delivering meals to the elderly, Harnish impressed the judges with her ability to capture the nuances, sounds and sights of the visits that humanized the story. 

“The music, narration and editing gave this video a professional quality,” the judges noted.

The competition examined work published in 2020.

Along with The Register-Herald, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Times West Virginian, Fayette Tribune, Wyoming County Report, Montgomery Herald, Post Report and Princeton Times, CNHI owns 100 newspapers around the country.

