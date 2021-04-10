For the third consecutive year, Jenny Harnish of The Register-Herald was recognized for producing the best video in the Best of CNHI editorial contest.
But Harnish did not stand alone for The Register-Herald in its company’s journaism competition. Rick Barbero won first place, too, recognized as Best Photographer for a portfolio of three still photographs.
Barbero’s portfolio impressed the judges with his “wonderful knack of seeing something that others don’t see when photographing news.”
“His photo of a daughter visiting her elderly mother through a nursing home window tugs at the heartstrings,” the judges said. “So too the backside picture of a father hugging his young daughter and son in front of the family’s fire-gutted restaurant in a small southern West Virginia town.”
Barbero also submitted a sports picture of a middle school basketball player flying in midair between two defenders in an attempt to score.
“CNHI judges recognized what we here in West Virginia and judges in other contests have known for a long time and that is Rick is one of the best at what he does,” said J. Damon Cain, executive editor of The Register-Herald.
“And when it comes to video storytelling? Jenny Harnish is the bomb,” Cain said. “She combines a bushel basket full of different skills to create and produce her videos. She takes great care to tell facinating and oftentimes touching stories. She has a gift that is nonpareil.”
In her video story of Hazel Conn, a driver for the Wyoming County Council on Aging for 12 years delivering meals to the elderly, Harnish impressed the judges with her ability to capture the nuances, sounds and sights of the visits that humanized the story.
“The music, narration and editing gave this video a professional quality,” the judges noted.
The competition examined work published in 2020.
Along with The Register-Herald, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Times West Virginian, Fayette Tribune, Wyoming County Report, Montgomery Herald, Post Report and Princeton Times, CNHI owns 100 newspapers around the country.