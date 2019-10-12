The Veterans Benefits Administration Huntington Regional Office will host a claims clinic at the Beckley VA Medical Center on Nov. 7.
VBA representatives will be in the auditorium from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be a one-stop-shop for claims processing. Veterans can file new claims, check the status of pending claims and receive guidance on other benefits.
Appointments are not necessary for this clinic.
Contact Public Affairs Officer Sara yoke at 304-255-2121 ext. 4883 or sara.yoke@va.gov for any questions.